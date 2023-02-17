Lift hockey standards

The African Cup for Clubs Hockey Championship, currently running at the City Park and Sikh Union Club, is a welcome relief for most Kenyan players who have been starved of international hockey for long.

We want to commend the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) for moving swiftly to step in and stage the championship, despite Kenya’s inferior facilities, after South Africa withdrew at the last minute.

The huge turnout of 19 teams — 12 men and seven women — serves as a wake-up call for Kenya to improve its outdated and dilapidated facilities.

The City Park Hockey Stadium was constructed in 1987 for that year’s All Africa Games. The floodlights and a new artificial track were added in 2006.

The City Park Hockey Stadium, which is hosting the women’s matches of the club tournament, was set to close to allow for a Sh150 million overhaul.

The KHU was to approach the government to help fund half of the budget after the International Hockey Federation and Africa Hockey Federation agreed to facilitate the approved artificial turf.

However, the ambitious plan stalled with no response from the government and sponsors. Kenya is lucky that the 90-year-old Sikh Union Club, which is hosting the men’s matches, got a second-hand artificial turf from the Netherlands, which was laid in 2019 at a cost of Sh50 million.

Good playing fields are a critical part of the development of the game, hence KHU and the government must reignite plans to improve hockey grounds.