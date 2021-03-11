Lift Covid-19 curfew but stress safety protocols

Exactly a year ago today, Kenya reported the first case of Covid-19 infection. It threw everyone into a spin. Panic engulfed the nation and gloom hung over the land.

In quick succession, the government announced a raft of measures to contain the virus. The Ministry of Health announced safety protocols that comprised masking, social distancing, regular handwashing and sanitising.

It also prohibited social gatherings, including burials and religious services. President Kenyatta went ahead to close schools, impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew and travel restrictions in some counties. Workers were asked to operate from home and several businesses were closed.

The impact of these measures on the country have been massive. To date, the country has recorded 110,000-plus infections and about 2,000 deaths. The coronavirus disease has exerted a lot of pressure on health systems, stretching the limited facilities to the limit.

Economic shocks

Partial lockdowns and travel restrictions occasioned unprecedented economic shocks, characterised by massive job losses and contracted incomes. The economy shrunk by 0.4 per cent in 2020, according to World Bank estimates, a major dip compared to 5.9 per cent growth in 2019.

Today, the country finds itself at a crossroads. Kenyans want President Kenyatta to lift the curfew and relax some of the rules so as to spur economic growth. Yet statistics from the health sector are scary. The country is witnessing a third wave of the pandemic, which has seen infections soar by the day.

Politicians have heightened campaigns that draw huge crowds, which never follow the health protocols. However, the good news is that the government has imported coronavirus drugs and rolled out a vaccination programme.

A year later, many lessons have been learnt and the cardinal message is that the coronavirus has created a new world order. Despite the vaccines, which will initially target frontline workers, the disease is with us and, therefore, we have to enforce safety measures a little longer to avert more infections.