Lifeline for aspiring MPs

The High Court’s declaration as unconstitutional of the section of the elections law that makes it mandatory for parliamentary aspirants to have a university degree is significant and timely. It comes as the country gears up for a general election and has definitely thrown a lifeline to politicians who do not possess such qualifications.

However, there was a good reason why the law was passed. The thinking behind it was that leadership requires a certain level of knowledge, expertise and experience. Using the university degree as a benchmark would enable the sieving of potential candidates for those vital elective positions.

The role of MPs is to make laws and popular but illiterate people who win elections, it has been eloquently argued, would not fully understand the issues to be debated before laws are passed. A basic level of education would guarantee a certain level of intellectual depth. The critics of this “intellectualisation of politics” argue that not all university degree holders have leadership qualities beyond their mere book knowledge.

But when scrapping Section 22(1)(b)(1) of the Elections Act, Justice Anthony Mrima did not even go into the perennial question of the qualifications for leadership. He based the decision purely on a finding that there was no meaningful public participation leading to the enactment of the law. The requirement for a degree was introduced through an amendment of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2017 but its implementation was put off until this year’s general election.

Although the Senate received some presentations from a few entities, it was not clear how the stakeholders were invited. After all, of the nearly 50 million Kenyans, only 1.3 million, or less than two per cent, hold university degrees. In the vast majority are people endowed with alternative skills that can enable them to perform effectively as MPs. It is, therefore, discriminatory to lock out those with proven leadership qualities.