Life sentence for rail vandals too harsh

The intention behind a proposed law that seeks to jail for life people found guilty of vandalising railway infrastructure and facilities may be justified but such a penalty would be extremely harsh.

True, vandals are giving the Kenya Railways Corporation sleepless nights by destroying these vital facilities.

Legislation is certainly the way to curb the destruction that exposes travellers to grave risk or hampers the transportation of cargo, thus denying or delaying consumers’ access to the goods.

It is also costly to repair or replace the damaged lines and facilities. However, the law must enhance justice.

But railway infrastructure is better protected through increased surveillance. This is the responsibility of the railway staff to prevent such acts. Damage to railway lines can cause derailments, resulting in injuries or even deaths. However, there are adequate laws under which those who contribute to such loss of lives can be punished.

The Railways Bill, 2024 does not make sense. Thanks to the constitutional requirement of public participation in determining decisions that will directly or indirectly affect the people, this proposed law has been denounced. The participants have asked the Ministry of Roads and Transport officials to have Section 169 of the Bill be expunged.

According to that section, anyone who steals spare parts of a train operation facility should, on being convicted, spend the rest of his or her life in jail.

Should it be passed by Parliament and enacted, scrap metal dealers could get jailed for life. A decision likely to increase the number of inmates could be problematic.

In the past three years, the prison population has increased from 50,000 to 62,000, with congestion increasing from 167 per cent to 207 per cent. The critics of this Bill want railway vandals to serve a one-year jail sentence.