Let varsity education not be preserve of the wealthy

There is a high risk of turning university education into the preserve of the children of well-to-do parents.

This would be unfortunate in a country that has, since Independence, championed the education of Kenyans as a right and the best means to enable everyone to make positive contributions to national development.

When the government unveiled a new model for financing higher education, it was expected that all deserving students would benefit. It provided categories, explaining that the most needy students would receive greater support in scholarships and bursaries.

But this system, which has replaced the automatic funding through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), is proving trickier than many had expected.

Many of the new students admitted to public universities might be locked out for lack of funds. That would be disastrous. The institutions reopen early next month but those who miss financing will have just a week to raise the Sh300,000 revised university fees. We are staring at a disaster.

Education is the best social equaliser; but only when, irrespective of social background, one enrols in a course of their choice and gains the knowledge and skills to make them employable.

The students have until August 27 to apply for the scholarships, study loans and bursaries. Also, they will have to do so every year and with no guarantee of success.

That simply means those who will start their courses next month could find themselves unable to progress to their second academic year. How many parents can, for instance, raise Sh225,000 to pay for only the first year of study without external financing?

The government insists that every student who needs financing will get it. However, many Kenyans are apprehensive about this as they are in the dark over how this new financing model will work even as the new academic year approaches.