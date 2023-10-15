Let varsities make good use of Sh90bn package

The cash-strapped public universities finally have a lifeline that should go some way in saving them from financial collapse as the government plans to resuscitate them.

While the 35 public universities are heavily indebted, collectively owing their academic and support staff and suppliers a whopping Sh77 billion, the injection of Sh90 billion in taxpayers’ money is a welcome boost.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says there is an elaborate plan to breathe life into higher education.

The CS is upbeat that this should help to turn around the universities’ fortunes. They should be able to clear some of their debts. Many of them have been hobbling financially with the auctioneers’ hammer hovering over their heads.

The government seems willing to make university education sustainable as it is the source of the high-level manpower the country needs for its development.

For almost eight years, the institutions have been unable to meet their financial obligations, including remitting statutory deductions such as bills and workers’ pension contributions and loan repayments.

Mismanagement has pushed universities into the red. These are national institutions that must be run well, not some tribal enclaves.

Some are paying a heavy price for the over-employment of non-teaching staff, leading to unsustainable wage bills. They then end up at the bottom of global rankings.

Mr Machogu is convinced the new university education funding model, which is student-oriented and based on the actual cost of programmes, will help to eliminate the risk of underfunding the institutions.

However, the universities must strive to generate own revenue by commercialising some of their programmes to boost the quality of education and attract more students.

They must also enhance management and curb wastage of resources to get value for taxpayers’ money.

The universities should also review and upgrade their courses to emphasize the development of essential skills to boost national development and prosperity.