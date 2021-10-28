Let us stop mob ‘justice’

Editorial

  • None of these victims had been charged with any offence at the time they met their deaths.
  • That the public felt justified to kill legally innocent suspects on mere outrage is troubling.

About a fortnight ago, a mob in Bungoma ruthlessly attacked and killed a suspect in the murder of children who had escaped from police custody. Yesterday, it is reported that two young men met similar fate when they were lynched by burning by a mob in Nairobi on suspicion of having stolen a cell phone.

