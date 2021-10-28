Let us stop mob ‘justice’

About a fortnight ago, a mob in Bungoma ruthlessly attacked and killed a suspect in the murder of children who had escaped from police custody. Yesterday, it is reported that two young men met similar fate when they were lynched by burning by a mob in Nairobi on suspicion of having stolen a cell phone.

The shocking thing about these is that none of these victims had been charged with any offence at the time they met their deaths. That the public felt justified to kill legally innocent suspects on mere outrage is troubling. Worse, both incidents occurred despite police being within the vicinity of the killings.

In the Bungoma case, police gunfire could be heard, supposedly an unsuccessful attempt at scattering the mob at the time of the killing. Yesterday’s case is said to have occurred barely a walking distance from Buruburu Police Station.

These incidents point to a troublesome development that seems to now be ingrained in the country: That vigilantism is a means of dealing with crime and suspects of crime can be killed by mobs to inflict instant justice, without consequence.

It also points to the fact that many people are indifferent to involving the police in apprehending wrongdoers. Worse, police presence or availability does not deter these mobs.

These incidents and attitudes must concern the whole country. They are a clear indication of breakdown of law and order. They also point to the fact that the disregard for human life is now acceptable as national institution of handling crime.