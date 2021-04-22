Let us salvage BBI Bill process from saboteurs

The latest twist in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) confirms the worst fears that the process is captive to invisible forces. Which is why we are asking for thorough investigations into the reports of discrepancies in the BBI Bill passed by the county assemblies and submitted to the National Assembly and the Senate for approval.

In the reports, it is emerging that the BBI Bill passed by 47 counties were different versions. Only 13 counties received the authentic Bill while 34 were presented with Bill with faulty clauses.

This cannot be an inadvertent mistake. The whole scenario sounds eerie. It is difficult to comprehend how a defective Bill could have been presented to counties, which debated and approved without raising questions.

Does it mean that the county assemblies did not go through the document and detect the anomalies? Where were the legal minds in the assemblies and in Parliament? Couldn’t they see the irregularities? What was the intention of those who submitted wrong Bills to the counties?

Fundamental flaws

At present, the Senate and the National Assembly joint committee of Justice and Legal Affairs are locked in an endless tussle over the BBI Bill. Their contention is whether or not the Bill should be debated and approved by both chambers of the House without opening it for debate and hence review.

A dispute also rages over some of the proposals in the Bill, among them establishment of 70 more constituencies and determining where they ought to be created. On this score, the argument is that the responsibility of determining the number of constituencies and demarcating their boundaries constitutionally rests with the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC), not the BBI task force.