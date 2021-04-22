Let us salvage BBI Bill process from saboteurs

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It is emerging that the BBI Bill passed by 47 counties were different versions.
  • Only 13 counties received the authentic Bill while 34 were presented with Bill with faulty clauses.

The latest twist in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) confirms the worst fears that the process is captive to invisible forces. Which is why we are asking for thorough investigations into the reports of discrepancies in the BBI Bill passed by the county assemblies and submitted to the National Assembly and the Senate for approval.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  2. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

  3. Gitau Warigi: Staged photo-ops and ‘goat diplomacy’

  4. Kivutha Kibwana: BBI conundrum raises serious questions on our sovereignty

  5. Gerry Loughran: Important local elections are due, but how many will bother to vote?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.