Let universities and colleges reopen fully









The release of Form Four examination results last week set the stage for the transition of the candidates to higher education. More than 143,000 qualified to join university and a significant number scored the entry mark for middle-level colleges.

The onus is on Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to start the admission of the students to clear the backlog in the education system.

Universities and tertiary colleges should announce their new academic calendars, reopen for the continuing students and pave the way for admission of the high school leavers.

Universities and other learning institutions closed in March on President Kenyatta’s directive to curb the spread of Covid-19. The institutions had operated for just three months. Last year, they closed for 10 months, losing the academic year.

On Labour Day, President Kenyatta lifted the Covid-19 restrictions and asked schools, colleges and universities to reopen. Schools and technical training colleges resumed studies last week but most universities remain closed. It’s noted, though, that some of them have been teaching online.

Internet connectivity

Even then, experience since last year has shown that online learning is a challenge in the entire education sector. Technology infrastructure is sorely lacking. Most learners and teachers don’t have access to the gadgets and internet connectivity to facilitate virtual learning. It’s worse for practical subjects, which require physical involvement of learners and teachers.

On the whole, Covid-19 has caused a major disruption to the education sector. Learners have lost a lot of time. Every effort must, therefore, be made to recover the lost time.

Research evidence shows that learners lose a lot in terms of careers, wage earnings and future economic prospects if they stay for too long within the education system. Many even drop out due to frustrations.