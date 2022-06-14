Let TSC be fair to teachers

The recommendation by Parliament to Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to promote teachers who have acquired higher qualifications while in service is laudable. The National Assembly’s Committee on Education approved a petition by a teacher disputing TSC’s decision to stop automatic promotions of teachers upon attainment of diplomas and bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees, saying it disadvantaged those who had invested their resources and time to study.

While promotions should not be merely pegged on acquisition of academic qualifications but also performance, there ought to be a mechanism to recognise and reward teachers who take the initiative to improve their skills. That will motivate other teachers, translating to a better trained workforce and, hence, improved services to learners across the education spectrum. Thirst for knowledge and continuous improvement should be encouraged rather than stifled.

There are many people who started with low qualifications but have, through sheer hard work and sacrifice, worked their way up in their professions by acquiring new superior skills. The TSC has cited an influx of such teachers and lack of budgetary allocations to reward them. Parliament needs to look into the matter more seriously, especially now when the competency-based curriculum is being implemented amid questions about teacher preparedness. Other employers should also invest in upskilling their workers without exception.