Let the underage students use parents’ IDs for loans

The student funding crisis in public universities that the government has tried to streamline is not over yet. In fact, it could get worse. While funding higher education is a big burden that the government has been struggling to shoulder, this is a cardinal national duty.

As the students apply for study loans through the Higher Education Financing Portal, other challenges are emerging.

For instance, some 2,000 students from poor families who have been admitted to public universities after passing last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination risk missing out on the loans for being underage.

The applications for loans and scholarships close on August 27. The Universities Fund Kenya and the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) will then process them and ensure timely disbursements to the successful applicants before the institutions of higher learning reopen next month.

Helb Chief Executive Officer Charles Ringera says the students will not be able to access the loans for being underage. When they sat the exam, they were minors and, therefore, do not qualify for the loans. But the funds, he confirmed, are available for disbursement under the new financing model.

According to the law of contract, the learners can only qualify for loans on attaining the age of majority, 18. Therefore, the students enrolling in the tertiary institutions but do not have a national identity card will only be eligible for scholarship.

An appeal by the National Parents Association for a review of the condition to allow such students to access loans using their parents’ IDs, birth certificates and chief’s recommendations makes sense.