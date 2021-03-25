Let state stop the free fall of Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways’ latest financial report presents a worrying scenario for a company that once soared high in the sky.

The national carrier recorded a Sh36.2 billion net loss in the year ended December 31, 2020, a three-fold dip from the previous year’s Sh12.9 billion loss.

Last year was lost for all businesses. Companies recorded unprecedented losses. It was worse for the aviation industry since aeroplanes were grounded for months on end as international travel stopped due to the ravaging Covid-19 global pandemic.

Feeder industries such as tourism and hospitality collapsed. Airlines were thrust into a situation where they had to pay parking fees, service loans and keep some employees yet they were not doing any business.

However, Kenya Airways’ loss was exceptional. But it did not start last year. KQ has been on a drastic free fall for nearly 10 years. Its trouble is largely attributed to poor visioning, which saw the company embark on unplanned expansion, including opening routes to unprofitable destinations and acquisition of aircraft that it did not need.

Fuel prices

The firm has also suffered financial mismanagement characterised by overpayment of contracts and fuel prices and leakages.

Some strategies adopted to pull it out of the rut — such as staff restructuring and downsizing and recruitment of highly paid expatriates — combined to worsen its woes. Equally, its pricing strategy made it a very an airline that was too expensive for travellers, forcing them to seek affordable options.

When Covid-19 hit with its devastations, therefore, it found a company already reeling under its own liabilities.

In recent times, the government has been pushing to create a holding company with subsidiaries — one to run KQ and another to take over the running of airports. The understanding is that the revenues from running airports would be channelled into keeping KQ afloat. But that was roundly rejected.