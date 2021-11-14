Let State come clean on missing terror suspects

In the past months, nearly 30 Kenyans suspected of having links with terrorists have gone missing. This is more than the number of disappearances recorded last year.

But while the security personnel are justified to round up suspects and prevent them from causing mayhem, it is important that proper judicial procedures are strictly followed. They should be arrested and arraigned to answer any charges and that cannot be circumvented under the guise of fighting crime.

The cardinal duty of the police and other security agencies is to protect the lives and property of Kenyans. It is also their job to safeguard the country against external aggression.

While the agencies have generally done a good job, the families of the missing people have been left in deep agony, not knowing where their kin are being held and if they are dead or alive. Suspects are seized, released and picked up again at gunpoint.

The families point the finger at security operatives, who have otherwise done pretty well judging from the reduced terrorist attacks. With the threat from the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab greatly diminished, Kenyans feel more secure than before.

Human rights organisations have catalogued the disappearances and fear that this could be a return to the extrajudicial killings of the past. They want a task force established to investigate the disappearances and possible extrajudicial killings.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai owes his fellow Kenyans an explanation for the state of affairs.

Recently, a terror convict who had been released after serving 10 years in jail vanished after he stepped out of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, Nairobi. His lawyer was also seized by people believed to have been armed plainclothes officers, who raided his Nairobi home. He was later dumped hundreds of kilometres away in Mwingi, Kitui County.