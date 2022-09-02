Let’s support our rugby stars

Kenya’s team to the Rugby World Cup Sevens has finally been named, with legendary try-scorer Collins Injera the standout pick.

This year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens will be hosted in Cape Town in a week’s time. Kenya is seeking to make an impression, as the national team did in reaching the tournament’s semi-finals twice in 2009 (Dubai) and 2013 (Moscow).

Injera, 35, is the only surviving member of the Kenyan side that played at the 2009 tournament and will be making his fourth appearance at the Rugby World Cup Sevens at a time when, ironically, national coach Damian McGrath has dropped several much younger players on disciplinary grounds.

Injera, a former world-leading rugby sevens try-scorer, is to rugby what marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge is to distance running – the astute professional and epitome of discipline.

He continues to act as a role model to Kenyan sportsmen and women, some of whom have been flagged for attempting shortcuts to success, including doping, for quick, unfair wins.

While we congratulate the indefatigable Injera for his herculean achievements that defy age, we wish the entire Kenya sevens team, “Shujaa”, success at the Cape from September 9 to 11.

Kenya finished fifth at the last leg of the World Sevens Series in Los Angeles, USA, last weekend and are enjoying an upward trajectory that should hold them in good stead when they come up against Tonga in their opening Rugby World Cup Sevens match in Cape Town on September 9.

At a time Kenyans are, hopefully, gradually getting out of a protracted, potentially divisive political season, success by the rugby lads will help sew together our fragile social fabric and give us all something to jointly celebrate, our political affiliations notwithstanding.