Let’s sharpen sprinters

As the dust settles on the World Athletics Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland, it is time for Kenya to review its performance. The managers and athletes should reflect on what was not really satisfactory, especially missing out on the main target, which was the qualification of the men’s 4x400m, women’s 4x400m and the 4x400m mixed relay teams.

The country won only three medals — two silver and a bronze. The only time Kenya won gold medals (three) was in the inaugural 2014 event in Nassau, Bahamas, in the men’s 4x1500m, women’s 4x1500m and men’s 4x800m.

It took two silver medals in the men’s and women’s medley relay in 2015, also in Nassau. Kenya won a silver in the men’s 4x800m in 2017 in Nassau and another silver in the 4x400m mixed relay in 2019 in Yohohama. The world relays were changed into proper sprints in Yokohama, with World Athletics doing away with the middle distance events.

Sadly, Kenya has struggled to adapt to these changes. Expectations were high on qualification in the 4x400m mixed relay for the Olympics, but it didn’t happen. The men’s and women’s teams got disqualified.

Due to Covid-19 challenges, the country failed to take its best to Silesia. The times posted by our athletes were slower than what they had attained in weekend meetings, relay series, and in the camp. The exchange of the batons by our athletes was painfully slow.

What could have happened during the two-month camp in Nairobi, where the government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) supported the team fully?

There is a need for a genuine discussion on sprints, and perhaps, Athletics Kenya ought to come up with some affirmative action. Even though there is enormous talent, Kenyan sprinters are yet to make a mark.