Let’s sharpen sprinters

By  Editorial

As the dust settles on the World Athletics Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland, it is time for Kenya to review its performance. The managers and athletes should reflect on what was not really satisfactory, especially missing out on the main target, which was the qualification of the men’s 4x400m, women’s 4x400m and the 4x400m mixed relay teams.

