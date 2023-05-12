Let’s rally behind our athletes

The fourth edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold label event, runs today at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Named after Kenya’s trailblazing track legend Kipchoge Keino, this year’s championship will be of great significance to the country’s push for an upgrade to the top-tier Diamond League series.

The World Athletics Continental Tour forms the second tier of international one-day track and field meetings with the Diamond League on the top tier.

The Absa Kip Keino Classic is part of the 19 World Athletics Continental Tour meetings and has grown in stature, invariably attracting some of the world’s finest athletes, including Olympic and world champions from across the globe.

What has convinced World Athletics to trust Kenya with the staging of high-level competitions is not only the good organisation of athletics events in the country but also the huge turnout of fans and the passion around such competitions.

With the last three editions having been affected by Covid-19, it’s envisaged that today’s event — which will be relayed live on NTV — will attract a good number of fans both at the stadium and in television viewership.

The incredible turnout witnessed at the 2017 World Under-18 Athletics Championships saw Kenya win the bid to host the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships that was held, sadly, behind closed doors owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

One of the factors that will help propel Kenya’s case for an upgrade of the Absa Kip Keino Classic to Diamond League status is spectator turnout, and that’s why we call on fans to show up in large numbers to also help spur our athletes to greater performances, especially considering that entry will be free of charge.

The enhanced Sh60 million sponsorship by title sponsors Absa Bank Kenya and the government’s Sh320 million cash injection will go a long way to state Kenya’s case for a Diamond League event.

Currently, Africa only has one Diamond League event, in Rabat, which makes the case for Nairobi even stronger.