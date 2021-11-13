Let’s protect our borders from turmoil in the Horn

The Horn of Africa has been the epicentre of incessant conflict for years. At present, Ethiopia is engulfed in a vicious civil war that pits the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and its allies against the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Amhed. Fears abound that the country’s civilian administration risks falling unless the fighting is contained.

Kenya, which borders Ethiopia, finds itself at the centre of this crisis. Fights across the border risk spilling over into the country. And this is happening against a backdrop of raging crises in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. Add to this the recurring terrorist threat and the situation becomes too grave.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed security agencies to enhance surveillance across the country, particularly along the borders to avert any possible incursion by warring groups. This is crucial. Kenya has to protect itself from potential instability caused by external factors.

For years, Kenya has hosted refugees from neighbouring countries, particularly Somalia and South Sudan, who escaped violence. Combatants across the borders from Somalia, in various guises, have always tended to run to Kenya for safety but in turn, created a security threat.

The National Police Service has asked all its officers who were on leave to resume work. However, the government should strategically organise itself to defend the borders from external and internal aggression. Citizens should also be on high alert and report suspicious elements within their neighbourhoods.