Let's prepare for Fourth Industrial Revolution

From the beginnings of human society to the age of hemispheric interactions through to the Cold War days right to the current era of an interdependent world, many social, cultural and economic changes have taken place. As it is generally agreed, the world inching deeper and deeper into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also referred to as 4IR.

Modern day technological advancement’s will soon blur the boundaries that hitherto separated the physical, digital and biological worlds. This seamlessness will, no doubt, define a new future that could confound many and leave thousands stuck in a time warp. That is precisely what we must appreciate and encourage our young people to adjust accordingly to lest the unfolding world opportunities it portends become elusive.

According to Klaus Schwab, a well regarded economist globally and founder and Executive Chairman of the now half a century old World Economic Forum, 4IR will “… fundamentally alter how we live and work.” He argues, “… a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds … are affecting all disciplines, economies, industries and governments, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human.”