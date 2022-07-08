Let’s keep swimming afloat

The world swimming governing body, Fina’s decision to take over running of the sport in Kenya is long overdue. Many now hope that the three-man Stabilisation Committee appointed by Fina on June 28 will help bring sanity at the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) after many years of wrangling.

Only properly conducted elections will end incessant wrangling in the sport. Swimmers, who have suffered a great deal over the years, are set for much-anticipated reprieve.

Fina Executive Director Brent Nowicki said the committee, which has South Africa’s Jace Naidoo as chairman alongside National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary-General Francis Mutuku and Moses Benon Mwase from Uganda as members, has six months to complete its work.

Fina was forced to act after KSF failed to hold elections. The governing agency had banned Kenya from taking part in its activities in January last year owing to incessant wrangles and court cases but Nowicki noted that KSF went against the directive by communicating with and attempting to take part in swimming activities in Denmark and Luxembourg.

Naidoo’s committee has to move fast and get acquainted with the KSF’s Constitution and, if necessary, propose amendments before conducting fresh elections.

Since 2013, the KSF has been rocked by incessant wrangles, denying talented youth opportunities to advance their careers.

Not even a change in leadership at the federation in 2016, when Ben Ekumbo resigned as KSF President over the 2016 Rio Olympics kits scandal, put an end to the wrangles.

The disorder continued under the leadership of Patrick Muyah, who has since died and the federation’s elections had been postponed twice in two years, prompting Fina to suspend the KSF, until a new office is in place. Fina approved KSF’s new constitution in March last year to pave the way for elections, but an interim committee put in place to organise the process also failed.