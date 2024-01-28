Let’s keep motorsport alive

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) held its annual awards ceremony on Saturday night in Nairobi with veteran rally driver Jim Heather-Hayes declared, posthumously, the Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year for 2023.

Rally legend Heather-Hayes passed on in 2022 and was acknowledged for his long-standing contribution that saw him, inter alia, mentor the next generation of motorsport champions.

These awards celebrated performances in the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC), Rally Raid, Tarmac, Karting, 4x4, Autocross and Africa Rally Championships.

However, as winners in these categories bask in their achievements, we wish to see more efforts being made to revamp these championships to make them attract more sponsorship and entries.

In recent times, competitor entries to national motorsports competitions, most significantly the KNRC, have dropped, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, with drivers struggling to stay afloat amid increased competition costs.

Rounds of the KNRC used to attract an average of 45 cars with the iconic Guru Nanak Rally drawing not less than 60 entries.

Last year, Eldoret Rally drew 13 entries, Guru Nanak 16, Mombasa Rally 12 and KMSC Rally 14, a development that should not only concern KMSF, but the government and rallying stakeholders.

Under the new leadership of veteran Maina Muturi, the KMSF needs to explore ways of attracting more corporates and also supplement the glamorous trophies at annual awards with cash rewards.

Rallying is an expensive affair, and these drivers need to feel appreciated and rewarded accordingly.

Though at different level, the zeal directed towards the organisation of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally should be emulated at the KNRC.