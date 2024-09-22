Let’s improve our football

The exit of Gor Mahia and Kenya Police football clubs from their respective continental championships last weekend isn’t shocking, but a clear manifestation of how our football standards have sunk over the decades.

Gor, the Kenya Premier League champions, were sent packing by the defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League after a comprehensive 6-0 aggregate defeat.

Gor lost 3-0 in Nairobi in the first leg before going down by a similar scoreline in Cairo on Saturday, as the club once again failed to go past the first round.

Police, who were making their debut on the continental scene, lost to another Egyptian side Zamalek on 3-1 aggregate in CAF Confederation Cup. Police went down 2-1 in Cairo on Friday after they had succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to exit in the second round of the championship.

Gor haven’t reached the knock-out stage of the Champions League since 1992 but is the only local club to have won a continental title in 1987.

National football agenda

The continued failure by local clubs on the continental stage means that there is something the country is not doing right.

This poor performance is likely to continue if local clubs, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Sports ministry continue to embrace their archaic methods of running the game in the country.

They must now put their heads together and formulate a national football agenda that will pull the country from oblivion. That includes talent search and development through the formation of football academies and vibrant national age group competitions.