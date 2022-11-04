Let’s honour sports heroes

We take this opportunity to join the world of sports in celebrating fallen athletics trailblazer Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, who died on Tuesday aged 84.

The nation was thrown into mourning yet again, exactly two weeks after one of its most decorated boxers, Philip “Nakamaya” Waruinge, died at 77 in Nakuru on Mashujaa Day eve.

When Olympic history books are written, Kiprugut’s name will definitely be engraved on several pages owing to his trailblazing feats at the 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games that opened the way for the country’s medals haul at subsequent global competitions.

The middle-distance runner made history as the first African to win an Olympic medal when he settled for bronze in the 800 metres at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, before claiming silver at the 1986 Mexico Games.

Kenya has since gone on to haul 113 medals – 35 gold, 42 silver and 36 bronze. But just like Kiprugut and Waruinge, Kenya’s most revered sportsmen and women are passing on without proper recognition, with most having only dreamt of roads or stadia being named after them.

Kiprugut died before the oft-repeated promises to rename the Kericho Green Stadium in his honour were fulfilled, hence reviving the debate on how Kenya has performed poorly in rewarding its world-famous sports heroes.

Many thought the Gusii Stadium would be named after the late pioneer athlete Nyandika Maiyoro, with Bukhungu Stadium getting the late football icon Joe Kadenge’s name, but all this has been a mirage.

The only facility named after a sporting icon is the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and, recently, the Aerodrome Road, passing through Nyayo National Stadium, which is now Douglas Wakiihuri Road.

Many Kenyan sports legends – the likes of Ben Jipcho, Naftali Temu, Maiyoro and Kiprugut in athletics, as well as footballer Kadenge – have died without proper recognition.

The Youth, Sports and Arts ministry created a department for heroes and heroines in 2014, but it has not benefited them.