Let’s get a sustainable way to fund counties

Debate about funding of county governments has persisted for the past eight years because we have not found the right formula. Every so often, counties complain about The National Treasury’s delays in disbursing cash to them, paralysing their operations and services. Yet no workable solution has been formulated.

Yesterday, the counties reported that the national government owes them Sh70.2 billion since January. Out of this, 22 counties are owed Sh13 billion since February, which means they have not been able to pay salaries and meet their statutory obligations and also pay debts. This is alarming.

The coming of county governments under the 2010 Constitution marked a major departure in our governance structure. It provided a new paradigm for resource allocation and distribution, shifting from the previous system where funding and decisions were concentrated under the central government.

Allocations to counties

Precisely, the Constitution set out a threshold for allocations to counties — at least 15 per cent of the last audited national revenues — which was to take care of their basic requirements. Instructively, new proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) seek to up this to a minimum of 35 per cent. In itself, that is a matter for another debate.

Conversely, devolution was intended to energise the regions and inspire them to determine their socioeconomic development. In effect, counties were to fashion their development path, exploit local resources and make decisions on how to harness and commercialise them for the benefit of the people.

But there is little evidence to show that the counties have done much on that score. Matters are made worse by the excesses at the counties — bloated workforce, poor planning and resource misuse, among others.