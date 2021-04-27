Let’s get a sustainable way to fund counties

  • The counties have reported that the national government owes them Sh70.2 billion since January.
  • Out of this, 22 counties are owed Sh13 billion since February, which means they have not been able to pay salaries.

Debate about funding of county governments has persisted for the past eight years because we have not found the right formula. Every so often, counties complain about The National Treasury’s delays in disbursing cash to them, paralysing their operations and services. Yet no workable solution has been formulated.

