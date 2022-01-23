Let’s do better than Lobo

This year’s Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships held at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu Country, proved a major success. This was the second time the event was being held outside Nairobi, after the 2019 one at Eldoret Sports Club.

The highlight of the championships was the men and women’s 10km races, in which Samuel Chebolei, the 2019 and 2010 national junior cross country champion, and Joyce Chepkemoi won their maiden senior titles.

The National Cross Country Championships being staged at the designated venue for the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour, due February 22, was crucial. AK used the event as a dry run for the inaugural 20-event World Cross Country Tour with the Eldoret leg being 17th in line.

However, the organisers still have a long way to go to meet the international standards. It goes without saying that Kenya knows what it takes to stage such high profile events, having hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa and the World Athletics Under-18 Championships and U-20 Championships in 2017 and last year, respectively.

The success of the 2020 and 2021 Kip Keino Classic, one of the legs in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, cannot be overemphasised. But with some 15,000 fans at the event in Lobo, the organisers must devise better crowd control to prevent fans from straying into the competition course as happened.

More so, Covid-19 is still with us, hence the need to adhere to the health protocols to deter the spread of the disease.