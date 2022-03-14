Let’s clean up boda boda

After being on the run for several days following the sexual molestation by boda boda goons of a woman motorist in Nairobi, the alleged mastermind is now in police custody. The man, whom the police have identified as Zachariah Nyaoga Obadia, was arrested after a week-long search and is expected to be arraigned soon.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that the suspect was apprehended while allegedly attempting to sneak into Tanzania. The Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau who captured him deserve praise for doing their bit and he should now be subjected to due process. Mr Obadia is, of course, only a suspect and, therefore, innocent until proven guilty after having his day in court, during which he will have an opportunity to defend himself.

Over a week ago, a video circulated on social media of boda boda riders stripping and groping the woman on Professor Wangari Maathai Road went viral, sparking public outrage. In response, President Uhuru Kenyatta promptly ordered a crackdown on rogue boda boda riders. Thousands of riders were arrested countrywide and their motorcycles seized.

It is unfortunate that there has been some collateral damage in the form of the arrests of even law-abiding riders. But the public consensus is that the clampdown was long overdue.

The criticism of the heavy-handedness of some of the police officers involved in the crackdown has reached the ears of their bosses, who have called off the operation. However, the message that must go out to all boda boda riders is that they must operate strictly within the law and observe traffic rules.