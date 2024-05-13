Let’s boost tree growing

President William Ruto is leading the national tree-planting campaign by rallying cabinet secretaries, other top government officials and elected leaders to play a key role in enabling the achievement of the ambitious 30 per cent forest cover target.

He was in Murang’a County on May 10, the national tree growing day, to demonstrate his commitment to the initiative.

In recent years, the country has struggled to attain the 10 per cent forest cover recommended by the United Nations.

It has not been easy, and this explains the latest aggressive effort, including the declaration of a public holiday.

The government plans to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, which sceptics have dubbed a tall order, and that is precisely what it really is. But it is a noble initiative.

The ongoing heavy rains and floods—which have killed over 300 people, displaced 300,000 others and damaged roads and other infrastructure and swept away homes—are a direct result of lack of environmental protection.

It is also crucial to examine what could have led to the failure to meet last year’s target of planting only three million trees out of the 15 billion dream in 10 years, according to the presidential decree, after planting less than a million.

This year, just like during the inaugural tree-planting day last year, also marshalled by the President, CSs and other top officials are leading the effort.

It goes without saying that funds have been released to cater for the logistics and make the campaign a success.

This is precisely why the failure to meet the target last year should be analysed and shortcomings addressed.