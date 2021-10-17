Let’s adopt new building rules to enhance safety

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • In the past month or so, more than 10 construction workers have been killed in collapsed buildings in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.
  • The latest is the collapse of a building under construction in Ruiru, Kiambu County, in the wee hours of yesterday.


The increasing incidents of buildings under construction collapsing, resulting in deaths and injuries, is a cause of national concern. Hence, a proposal to slap errant private and public developers with a Sh2 million fine or six months imprisonment is a step in the right direction. It should be speeded up to arrest the mounting crisis.

