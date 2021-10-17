Let’s adopt new building rules to enhance safety

The increasing incidents of buildings under construction collapsing, resulting in deaths and injuries, is a cause of national concern. Hence, a proposal to slap errant private and public developers with a Sh2 million fine or six months imprisonment is a step in the right direction. It should be speeded up to arrest the mounting crisis.

In the past month or so, more than 10 construction workers have been killed and scores of others injured in such incidents in Nairobi and Kiambu counties that were preventable. The latest is the collapse of a building under construction in Ruiru, Kiambu County, in the wee hours of yesterday. Fortunately, there were no workers on the site and, hence, no casualties. However, preliminary investigations indicate that it might have been a case of shoddy construction.

This is the third such incident in Kiambu, coming barely a month after two others in Gachie and Kinoo. There have been several fatal incidents in neighbouring Nairobi as well.

There is a need to speed up the adoption of the Draft National Building Code 2020 developed by the Ministry of Transport, Housing and Public Works. It is meant to help to prevent the anomalies and shortcomings that cause such incidents. This is crucial to saving lives and property.

In the draft code, a developer must engage a registered contractor with the technical capability to deliver a project. Another crucial proposal is inspection of buildings every five years. The National Construction Authority (NCA) says 66 per cent of the buildings that collapse are those already completed but lack proper maintenance. The proposed code also provides for construction risk management.