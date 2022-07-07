Let poll body end opacity

It is unacceptable that, a month to the general election, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is fighting to shake off a cloud of secrecy hanging over it as well as legal landmines in its decisions regarding the polls.

It is laudable that IEBC has engaged various agencies. At a media briefing yesterday, it fielded questions by journalists and representatives of presidential candidates. But the Wafula Chebukati-led team has to go further and open its doors and answer emerging questions to everyone’s satisfaction.

Top among the issues the commissioners ought to address is the legal question on the import of its decision to print ballot papers before gazettement of the list of candidates. It is not enough for them to say they sent the list to the Government Printer on June 30 and, therefore, the matter was beyond their control over the publication of the Kenya Gazette notice.

As pronounced by the Supreme Court when it nullified the 2017 presidential poll, an election is a process and IEBC, especially, should be fully aware of this established principle. It is difficult to see how candidates in electoral areas whose ballot papers arrived in Nairobi yesterday would have recourse were the gazette notice to reveal inaccuracies.

Publication of the gazette notice before the printing of ballots would have helped IEBC to avoid a floodgate of legal challenges that could lead to expensive fixes in case of mistakes.

IEBC is also on the spot over its inordinate delay to make public the KPMG audit on the voters register. Its position that it has to first make public an outline of its implementation of the recommendations of the report denies Kenyans the opportunity to first scrutinise the document.