Let political sobriety prevail to ease conflicts

President William Ruto’s warm reception in Homa Bay County is just what was needed to help ease the political tension generated from last year’s hotly contested elections.

Governor Gladys Wanga, and other ODM politicians, as well as thousands of local residents, turned up to welcome him.

He is expected to receive similar treatment from Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Kisumu counterpart, Prof Peter Anyang Nyong’o, during his two-day official visit to opposition leader Raila Odinga’s political backyard. It is, therefore, instructive that ahead of the visit, Mr Odinga offered an olive branch by urging Nyanza leaders to attend President Ruto’s functions.

The big turnout in Homa Bay and the show of respect for the Head of State is a vote of confidence in our democracy. Mr Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party disputed the presidential result, but the Supreme Court resolved the matter by upholding President Ruto’s victory.

It is important that the country moves on, with the Ruto administration being given time and room to implement its election campaign pledges. There is time for electioneering and time to deliver promises made to Kenyans.

The President is the leader of all Kenyans irrespective of whether they voted for him or not. He is expected to preside over the equitable distribution of national resources. Kenyans pay taxes irrespective of their political affiliation, and the resources should be fairly used to provide public services and fund growth.

President Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance have five years to implement their development programmes, and their performance will determine whether or not they will be granted a second term by voters.

The opposition should engage in constructive criticism and hold the leadership accountable. Democracy is about competition for leadership, but it does not mean divisive and deadly conflicts that end up hampering progress.