Let police follow the law

Justice has finally been served in a case in which a former police officer abused the powers bestowed on him to enforce law and order. His jailing for 15 years for killing a 24-year-old man during an operation to arrest suspected drug peddlers in Nairobi’s Majengo area four years ago should send a firm warning to would-be offenders in the police service.

The majority of police officers do a marvelous job, often putting their own lives at grave risk as they confront deadly criminals. However, all of the officers know that they must operate within the Constitution and in line with clear rules. There are specific circumstances under which they can use their government-issued firearms.

The officers may use reasonable force, if necessary in the exercise of their power over suspects. Such force must be reasonable in the prevention of crime or effecting or assisting in the lawful arrest of suspects. Mark you, suspects are not guilty until proven so by a competent authority that is a court of law.

Abuse of power and misuse of firearms are common offences in the police service, for which the officers must be held accountable.

High Court Judge Daniel Ogembo ruled that the former police constable deserved a deterrent sentence for pumping three bullets into the suspect’s chest when was under no threat at all. He thus robbed the victim’s family of a breadwinner, father and husband.