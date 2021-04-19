Let Parliament take BBI process to its conclusion

The renewed attempt by Parliament to jumpstart the Building Bridges Initiative should be taken to the logical conclusion. Its joint committee of Justice and Legal Affairs will meet this week to deal with contentious issues before presenting a Bill to the House for approval.

The Senate and National Assembly are split on a number of issues. The first is whether the proposed Bill should be opened up for debate in Parliament or approved as had been passed by the county assemblies.

One perspective is that Parliament has no role other than passing the proposals as they are. But the countervailing argument is that Parliament is a House of representatives and has legislative mandate, hence cannot just pass Bills without interrogating and making inputs.

Tied to this is the question of public participation with the contention being that, since the Bill had been presented to the citizens for review and debate, should their views be taken on board or not? If the views are not considered, would that expose the process to litigation?

Political undertones

Besides procedural matters, there are substantive issues too. One is the proposal in the Bill about creation of 70 constituencies. Specifically, the contention is that creation of constituencies is the province of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and anybody purporting to do that is engaging in an act of illegality.

Further, there are political undertones to the allocation of the boundaries as some regions feel they have been disadvantaged.