Let Parliament take BBI process to its conclusion

  • The Senate and National Assembly are split on a number of issues.
  • There are political undertones to the allocation of the boundaries as some regions feel they have been disadvantaged.

The renewed attempt by Parliament to jumpstart the Building Bridges Initiative should be taken to the logical conclusion. Its joint committee of Justice and Legal Affairs will meet this week to deal with contentious issues before presenting a Bill to the House for approval.

