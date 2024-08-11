Let new Cabinet settle down as DP row ends

The national political crisis that has been raging for nearly a month is not over yet but could be easing. President William Ruto has just reconstituted his Cabinet, which now includes four ODM members in key positions, including that of the National Treasury chief.

The apparent rapport between President Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga that has yielded the broad-based government he had promised has swept away a substantive portion of the support for the Generation Z protests.

Now, the President is addressing differences and divisions in his own Kenya Kwanza team and has just defused the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

A motion had been mooted by lawmakers from his Mount Kenya backyard. This is a welcome respite for the DP, who has in recent days been under siege. His detractors are believed to have been putting final touches on the impeachment motion before the President intervened. He hosted Mt Kenya region MPs at State House and talked them out of the plot to kick out his deputy. DP Gachagua has been accused of sabotage and/or insubordination.

If President Ruto could reach out to the ODM leadership and strike a deal for four of its key members to join the government, it must, surely, be much easier for him to sort any differences with his own deputy. The “issues here and there” that the two may have could hamper the delivery of services if not resolved now. It became quite ugly when DP Gachagua’s aides were recently quizzed over the anti-government protests. But he says this was meant to embarrass him. The government, which is still smarting from the demos, cannot afford to open another war front. Also, President Ruto is himself familiar with the consequences of humiliating the second in command, which he himself tasted under his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta.