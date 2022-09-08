Let MPs shun politics, work for all Kenyans

With the leadership of both Houses of Parliament installed yesterday, there is some justifiable concern about what lies ahead for the country.

Both the National Assembly and the Senate are firmly in the hands of the victorious Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This could turn out to be a challenge for the country if the lawmakers choose a partisan approach and ignore the patriotic call to serve all Kenyans equally, irrespective of party affiliation.

In the Senate, Amason Kingi of Kenya Kwanza was elected to the Speaker’s position.

He will be deputised by Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi, also of Kenya Kwanza and former Imenti South MP.

Kenya Kwanza principal and Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula, who resigned as Bungoma Senator-elect, is the National Assembly Speaker, deputised by former Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei (UDA).

Former Kilifi Governor Kingi’s election was somewhat denied the respectability of the position when some Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party senators walked out in protest.

The protesters were demanding that the nominated members be sworn in first so that they could participate in the election.

That could be an early indication that there will be more divisions ahead and Kenyans should prepare for ugly fights in Parliament, which should otherwise be a dignified space for making laws that benefit all.

Could we be staring at a dictatorship in the making or are these leaders that Kenyans elected on August 9 capable of forging national unity and steering the country to prosperity?

KK Dominance

The UDA party-dominated Kenya Kwanza, towards which many of the independents are now gravitating, has the numbers to control both Houses.

The Kenya Kwanza dominance simply means the Executive, which is led by President-elect William Ruto, the UDA and Kenya Kwanza leader, who will be sworn in on Tuesday, will have a huge influence on the Legislature.

That may not augur well for democracy unless the lawmakers exercise their mandate without fear or favour.

One of the biggest worries is that the domination of the Houses by the ruling coalition could see it bulldoze its way and hamper the making of laws that favour all Kenyans.

As witnessed in the past, the dominant group could push for remuneration and other packages, imposing a huge burden on the taxpayer.

The role of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) could be undermined as lawmakers seek to set their own emoluments.

There have also been fears that SRC could be disbanded or emasculated. This calls for restraint.

People-friendly programmes

The MPs should not just look at their own interests but push people-friendly programmes, such as the reduction of taxes.

The cost of living has sharply risen, with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic still biting.

One of the most urgent tasks is to ensure there is adequate widely affordable food.

The subsidy that reduced the price of a 2kg packet of flour from more than Sh250 to Sh100 should be reinstated.

It’s also important that the MPs come up with measures to revive the economy.

This is a good opportunity for them to work together to help create a conducive environment for the revival of the manufacturing sector and boost agricultural production.

Agriculture should be modernised to enhance yields.

However, climate change is wreaking havoc across the country with declining rainfall and incessant drought in most places. We can no longer rely on rain-fed agriculture.

The high unemployment rate is partly to blame for the desperation that is driving Kenyans overseas in search of menial jobs and they end up literally enslaved.

There have been horrifying reports of Kenyan workers in the Middle East being exploited, physically abused and sexually molested.

The members of the 13th Parliament should also boost job creation.

The school fees burden is weighing down on many parents. The new administration should put more money into education to create sufficient facilities for the CBC system, whose implementation imposes a severe strain on the country’s meagre resources.

Some politicians have suggested that it should be scrapped. However, significant funds have been invested in it already and abandoning it midstream would not be prudent as the losses would be significant.

The focus now should be on how to enhance the relevance of the new system of education, which has already taken root.