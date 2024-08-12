Let ministries ease legislative business

For a country with a solid history of a working parliamentary system, the emerging lapses and shortcomings are a needless blemish. With more than six decades of experience in the workings of this democratic governance, the people, whom the MPs represent in the august House, expect efficiency.

It is, therefore, shocking that the government now stands accused over the tabling of “half-baked” Bills in the National Assembly. The lawmakers have called out government ministries for laziness and casualness that is undermining the execution of their legislative duties. They have singled out a growing tendency by the Executive to present Bills to the National Assembly without carrying out public participation, which is a constitutional requirement.

Courts have in the recent past thrown out recommendations or decisions arrived at without involving the people to be affected by them. Feeling the heat is National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who leads the government’s legislative agenda. He has castigated the Executive for shirking its responsibilities and duties and using Parliament as a scapegoat. He is up in arms after being left with egg on his face as courts point out lapses in law-making while rejecting Bills.

As a precaution, for example, the National Assembly has decided to hold back the Livestock Bill, 2024, citing failure by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to fully engage the public.

The ministries must take seriously their responsibilities, whose abdication has resulted in widespread misinformation and disinformation, especially on social media platforms. The Court of Appeal declared the Finance Act, 2023 as unconstitutional for lack of public participation. The government suffered a major setback when three key laws for the implementation of Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the Social Health Insurance Act 2023, the Primary Healthcare Act 2023 and the Digital Act 2023, were nullified for being unconstitutional. The ministries must help to ensure compliance before sending Bills to Parliament.