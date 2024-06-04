Let leaders heed public cry on proposed taxes

Various associations and lobbies appearing at the public participation forums on the Finance Bill, 2024 have made it clear that there is something terribly wrong with proposed taxes.

But even before these professional groups raised their objections, there was already an outcry. For instance, this increasingly unpopular Bill includes a proposal to slap a 16 per cent Valued Added Tax (VAT) on bread, which is a common breakfast item for all Kenyans irrespective of their social status.

A few lawmakers on the government side have got into trouble for trying to explain the rationale behind the taxes. One even claimed that the bread tax was inspired by a concern about the high incidence of diabetes. This is quite pedestrian.

Insurers have warned that VAT on insurance services and motor vehicle tax could spell doom for the industry. They, therefore, called on MPs to shoot down the tax proposals in Parliament, warning that they could result in massive job losses. The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) says of the over three million registered cars only half are insured, mostly on third-party cover. Charging VAT on insurance, AKI warned, will hit low-income earners and small-scale businesses hard.

The Bill seeks to raise Sh58 billion from the motor vehicle tax to partly finance the Sh3.9 trillion Budget. But AKI fears the tax will reduce the demand for comprehensive cover and uptake of insurance in general.

A trade lobby has urged MPs to slash the proposed motor vehicle tax from 2.5 per cent of the value to one per cent. The Bill proposes tax of between Sh5,000 and Sh100,000 per year. The Air Transport Association (IATA) has also warned that VAT on aeroplanes will hike domestic and international travel costs.