Let Kiptum, Rono inspire us

The sports fraternity was hit hard last week following the deaths of two great distance athletes, Kelvin Kiptum and Henry Rono, who touched the world greatly with their phenomenal performances that altered the phase of athletics.

In less than one year, the young Kiptum rose from obscurity, running three fastest times in a marathon that included his marathon world record breaking heroics of two hours and 35 seconds in Chicago on October 8, last year.

The 24-year-old Kiptum, who was planning to shave off the 35 seconds from his own record by targeting a sub-two hour marathon in Rotterdam on April 14 this year, sadly died alongside his coach Gervias Hakizimana in a road accident on February 11 on the Eldoret-Eldama Ravine Road.

As the sporting fraternity had not yet come to terms with Kiptum’s death, Rono, who had just celebrated his 72nd birthday on February 12, died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital on Thursday.

Kiptum had on December 2, 2022 become the fastest marathon debutant, winning Valencia Marathon in 2:01:53, which was the third fastest time then, and set a new course record in London with a new time of 2:01:25 on April 23 last year before his Chicago exploits. In a span of only 81 days back in 1978, Rono broke four world records in the 10,000m (27:22.5), the 5,000m (13:08.4), 3, 000m (8:05.4), and the 3,000m (7:32.1).

The two legends have left identifiable marks that the sporting fraternity should not only learn but get inspiration from with Kiptum setting the athletics fans on the edge with a sub-two hour feat declaration. Rono’s accomplishments is still unrivalled with multi-track world record holder Faith Kipyegon coming close last year when she broke three world records within two months, 1,500m (3:49.11), 5,000m (14:05.20) and One Mile (4:07.64), last year.