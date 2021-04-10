Let independent agencies probe MPs bribery claim

MPs play a pivotal role in governance. They represent citizens’ interests, oversee financial allocations and watch over use of public resources. These are weighty responsibilities and the lawmakers must be seen to be beyond reproach.

In the past week, a liquor company has come out to raise serious allegations against a parliamentary committee. London Distillers Kenya has filed a petition before National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi seeking investigations into the conduct of members of the Committee on Implementation of House Resolutions, accusing them of receiving bribes, including free or subsidised houses, from a real-estate firm.

The claims arose from a dispute between Erdemann Property Limited and the liquor firm over pollution of Athi River. The two firms are neighbours and Erdemann had claimed UDK was polluting the river by emitting toxic waste into this common resource. This claim was first investigated by the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee, which confirmed the liquor firm was indeed polluting the waters.

The matter was handed over to the Implementation Committee, whose duty is to follow up and ensure recommendations are actualised. It is this committee that has been accused of acting badly.

No evidence of wrongdoing has been adduced and therefore, no conclusive statement can be made. But the general principle is that Speaker Muturi should ensure quick investigations to determine the veracity or otherwise of the claims. This is not the first time a House committees has been accused taking bribes to doctor investigation reports.