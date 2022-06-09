Let IEBC forget rejected proposals, secure polls

The National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a raft of regulations that the electoral agency said would have helped seal loopholes in the voting system as the country gears up for the August 9 General Election. The House adjourned its sittings indefinitely yesterday and, while the law allows for a special sitting, it is unlikely the lawmakers will go back on their decision to throw out the amendments to the Elections Act. The amendments were rejected on the basis that they were brought in late, though the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) insisted it had submitted them in good time.

Some experts are of the view that rejection of the regulations may expose the August 9 election to the pitfalls that saw the victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta annulled in 2017.

The incontrovertible truth, however, is that the decision of the Supreme Court to nullify the 2017 presidential election had nothing to do with any law that Parliament needed to amend or formulate in future. The rejection was based purely on the failure by the IEBC to conduct the electoral process – from voter registration, education, voting, counting, tallying and transmission of results – in a verifiable manner and in accordance with the existing law.

For good measure, the Supreme Court outlined specific issues that the electoral agency had to address. These included the use of prescribed forms with no security features and more than 11,000 polling stations that had no 3G network coverage. The apex court further reminded the IEBC that it is under legal obligation to test and reassure the country that the technology it intends to deploy for elections is foolproof. This should happen at least 60 days to the elections, meaning the deadline for that exercise was close of business yesterday.