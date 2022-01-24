Let Health CS speed up streamlining of Kemsa

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s vow to eradicate graft at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) is music to the people’s ears. He had better do so as soon as possible because the agency has been in the news for the wrong reasons most of the time.

However, Mr Kagwe’s pledge is likely to attract scepticism as little progress, if any, has been made to bring to book shady traders often referred to as the “Covid billionaires”. Through fraudulent procurement last year, some Sh7.8 billion is said to have been stolen by some well-connected suppliers and senior Kemsa officials and board members.

A parliamentary committee that investigated the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal many months ago yielded interesting findings. There were stories of how owners of briefcase entities were invited to Kemsa’s Nairobi headquarters and walked out millionaires after a chat with the managers. Some were awarded lucrative tenders while overseas.

Despite these revelations, not a single beneficiary has been charged in court, hence the speculation that the beneficiaries are highly protected. The onus is, thus, on the CS to prove the doubting Thomases wrong by taking measures to eliminate graft in the agency. It should be cleaned up to enhance its efficiency in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

One of the major casualties of Kemsa’s apparent inefficiency are public hospitals in Nairobi City County, which last got medical supplies over a year ago. The bone of contention is a Sh367 million debt tussle pitting Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) against Kemsa. Some 100 city county health facilities are affected and yet there is no good reason why Kemsa and NMS cannot work out a repayment plan and resume supplies.