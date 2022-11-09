Let graft agency take up ‘ghost workers’ probe

The Senate has begun an investigation into the Sh35 billion allegedly looted through ‘ghost workers’ in the counties. A committee of the House has given the governors of the counties implicated in the fraud 14 days to file responses in writing.

The annual Auditor-General’s reports have confirmed that the colossal amount of money was stolen over the past 10 years by a few individuals.

The Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee plans to summon eight serving and former governors for questioning. The counties under scrutiny are Nairobi, Mombasa, Nandi, Migori, Vihiga, Nyamira, Kisii and Homa Bay.

But they are not the only culprits. The mismanagement of funds allocated to the counties has been rampant throughout the country.

Today, the running joke is that, as some key functions were devolved to the counties, so was corruption. This is the illicit transfer of resources from the intended functions, programmes and services such as health, water, education and security to enrich some crooks and their accomplices.

Audits ordered after 25 of the 47 governors who won the August 9 elections took office have confirmed the existence of rackets through which non-existent staff are paid salaries.

Monthly losses

Past audits have confirmed that Sh500 million is looted monthly despite the digitisation of the country’s financial systems and pledges to streamline payrolls.

The perennial problem persists because the masterminds are able to get off scot-free, the glaring evidence notwithstanding. Besides, the audits are a major expenditure and yet the findings are not used to plug the graft loopholes.

While the Senate is carrying out its oversight role, the process is bound to take much longer and yet a crime has been committed. Also, in the Senate are several former governors, and others, who might be sympathetic to their fellow politicians.