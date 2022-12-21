Let governors do their job

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s attempt at meddling in the affairs of the Nairobi City County is unacceptable.

After all, it is not him but Governor Johnson Sakaja whom the city residents handed the mandate in the August 9 elections to manage the capital city.

While DP Gachagua, like any other Kenyan, can criticise or propose to the counties how best to implement their programmes, it is not part of his mandate to micromanage the devolved units.

And yet this is what he seems to have tried to do in the past few days by telling off Governor Sakaja while praising Nakuru County chief Susan Kihika.

The job of oversighting counties is not vested in the DP’s office. It belongs to the Senate. But even the lawmakers cannot purport to run the devolved units.

Mr Gachagua’s admonishing of Mr Sakaja for allegedly persecuting business people from the Mt Kenya region is needlessly parochial and divisive.

The governor’s brief is to serve and promote the interests of city residents and not people from other part of the country unless their undertakings directly affect his area of jurisdiction. County’s leaders will be judged on their performance in delivering services, infrastructure and amenities locally.

The 47 counties were established to mobilise resources and create a favourable environment for economic growth and prosperity. That is why they have certain devolved functions.

Of course, they need to co-operate with the national government to achieve their objectives but not be dictated to. It is wrong for the DP to purport to control what should or should not be done in a county. The Nairobi leadership has a right to reorganise the metropolis, and if banning matatus from the city centre is the best way to do so, then it should be done.