Let FKF, clubs fix issues 

The curtain will come down on the 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season tomorrow, with champions-in-waiting Tusker FC being crowned for the 12th time.

On the flipside, Zoo Kericho and Western Stima have been relegated to the second-tier league, the National Super League, after a series of less-than-convincing performances on the pitch.

For others, including Talanta FC, Fortune Sacco and Police FC, greater things lie ahead as they are angling for promotion to the top-tier league.

As the country's top-flight football competition, the FKF Premier League provides direct employment to thousands of stakeholders, including players, coaches, referees, linesmen and administrators.

The league also produces the two teams tasked with representing the country in continental assignments each year and acts as a conveyor belt for talent for the national teams.

It also provides entertainment to an expectant and passionate fan base across the country.

Myriad of challenges

There are many other indirect benefits to the country, including the role football as a sport plays in fostering social ties among the players and fans.

However, the league has continued to face a myriad of challenges that require urgent intervention from the administrators if Kenya is to up its game and go places in the future.

The hurdles include disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, squabbling among clubs’ and FKF officials, claims of match-fixing and financial challenges on the part of both participating clubs and the league.

As the league takes a break from Sunday, we urge FKF to engage all the stakeholders in brainstorming to determine how to improve the administration of the league.

For, while some of the challenges may not be limited to Kenya, a team approach is the best bet to solving them.