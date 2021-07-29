Let Education ministry streamline bursaries

In the past few weeks, this newspaper has been publishing a series of stories about bright students who excelled in Standard Eight examinations, got admission to top schools but cannot proceed to Form One for lack of fees.

One of the cases, which has captured the public’s imagination, is of Diana Nyokabi. The girl, from Bungoma County, scored 401 marks from a public school but was on the verge of missing out admitted to Moi Girls-Eldoret until well-wishers chipped in. That demonstrated the shame of social protection measures aimed at cushioning those from vulnerable households.

In 2003, the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) administration launched the Constituency Bursary Fund expressly to support bright learners from poor backgrounds and enable them to pursue secondary and higher education.

Previously, the government operated a centralised bursary scheme that was administered at the school level but proved defective as it was characterised by corruption and associated ills. Devolving bursary allocation to the constituency was deemed to be a cure; that communities were able to identify the bright and needy better than school principals and teachers.

Bursary programmes

But the constituency bursary scheme has faltered. It is a major channel for corruption, nepotism, discrimination and power play. Many needy children never benefit from the funds while those whose parents are well-connected get the funds.

The bursary question is vexed. The country has numerous bursary programmes and if the amounts of money involved were aggregated, all needy students would get fees. However, the challenge is lack of coordination.

The Task Force on Competency-Based Curriculum that submitted its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta in February pronounced itself on this, recommending the creation of a body to coordinate and streamline management of the programmes to ensure the resources are properly utilised to support the needy.