Let due process prevail in sugar industry woes

President William Ruto has ruffled feathers with his stern public statement that appears to undermine the country’s cherished legacy of the rule of law.

However, his declaration of war on the sugar cartels allegedly sabotaging the government’s plans to revive the ailing industry is certainly music to the ears of the suffering cane growers and employees of struggling millers. Quite chilling and unprocedural, though, is the President's ultimatum to some unnamed individuals to “withdraw court cases or face jail, deportation or a trip to heaven".

His use of strong language, dismissing the interested parties as cartels, crooks and fraudsters, has raised concern over just how far he seems prepared to go to have his way. His order to interested parties to withdraw court cases has rightly drawn criticism from the Law Society of Kenya and other organisations that see this as a threat to the judicial system.

This is a matter that is in court and should be determined without undue interference. He, perhaps, has lost confidence in the ability of the court to arbitrate this civil dispute.

The President’s apparent frustration over the lack of progress in the revival of Mumias Sugar Company should not in any way circumvent due process. The sugar millers are a source of income for cane growers and jobs for locals.

This explains why the government has in recent years pumped money into these firms to revive them. There is a need to get the firms running efficiently and profitably once again, but this should be done within the law and not through coercion or executive declarations. The proper legal mechanism should be pursued to safeguard the interests of all the parties involved and none should be granted an undue advantage over the others.