Let DP Rigathi Gachagua stop divisive talk

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has used almost every opportunity to give an idea of what Kenyans should expect from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration. But he runs the risk of overdoing it and squandering the goodwill that he and his boss, President William Ruto, need to accomplish their mission.

In his inaugural speech, President Ruto said the competition was over and that he was the leader of all Kenyans, including those who did not vote for him. One would have expected the rhetoric of the election campaign period to begin to give way to a more reconciliatory approach to issues.

The DP’s remarks inadvertently lend credence to the criticism of President Ruto’s Cabinet secretary nominees. Critics have accused him of seeking to reward political cronies first, relegating competence, expertise and experience to the back burner. It appears that, to Mr Gachagua, what is important is sharing out positions, with political allies being favoured.

The man who holds the second-highest office in the land has also split their supporters down the middle: Those who were there earlier and the Johnny-come-latelies. He has declared that the latter will only be considered after the coalition’s founders, whose ‘turn to eat’ it is.

This country belongs to all the 50 million or so Kenyans, including the seven million who voted for Dr Ruto and the 6.9 million that cast their lot with his archrival, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party flag bearer Raila Odinga.

It is unfortunate that the DP has alluded that positions in the new administration will be dished out depending on one’s contribution to the victorious alliance. There are many patriotic competent Kenyans who would wish to serve their country. They should not be locked out over political allegiance.