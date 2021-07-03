Let counties raise own cash

By  Editorial

  • The jubilation in the counties cannot wish away the perennial crisis of delayed disbursements.
  • The Treasury should streamline and eliminate the delays.

The National Treasury has finally released a total of Sh289.6 billion to the 47 counties in equitable share of funds, to the jubilation of the governors, who have been stuck. This follows threats by the governors to shut down operations, which would have denied  the people public services.

