Let counties raise own cash

The National Treasury has finally released a total of Sh289.6 billion to the 47 counties in equitable share of funds, to the jubilation of the governors, who have been stuck. This follows threats by the governors to shut down operations, which would have denied the people public services.

As Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has advised, the counties should prioritise settling of their pending bills. Suppliers who had not been paid for many months will be making a beeline for the county headquarters. This is okay. All the genuine debts must be paid.

However, the jubilation in the counties cannot wish away the perennial crisis of delayed disbursements. Though the Treasury should streamline and eliminate the delays, this single factor confirms just how unviable most of these devolved units are. It is a shame that they literally grind to a halt until the Treasury releases their annual financial allocations. In other words, the counties are entirely dependent on the national government.

It is generally acknowledged that the counties have been pivotal in the remarkable development right across the country. Remote counties that did not have an inch of tarmac roads now boast significant stretches around their headquarters. They have also built magnificent county headquarters and other infrastructure.

However, if all the funds to do this must come from the National Treasury, then how different are the counties from the old provinces and districts? They have, in fact, created a new layer of administration that costs a lot to run.

Counties have been around long enough to demonstrate that they are potentially viable units. They should not be totally reliant on capitation from the Treasury and must, therefore, strive to develop their own sources of revenue.