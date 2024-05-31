Let counties pay Kemsa debt to end drug crisis

There is cause for alarm as all 47 counties have run out of essential drugs.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) is owed Sh3 billion.

As a result of the acute shortage of medicines in public hospitals and health centres, many patients are unable to get even painkillers.

But it is worse for those with chronic ailments.

Missing from hospital pharmacies are antibiotics, antidepressants and cancer and diabetes medication.

At least 27 counties lack these essential life-saving drugs after Kemsa stopped supplying the counties due to the huge outstanding debt.

Surgeries can also not be carried out due to lack of major drugs and anaesthetics.

The affected counties include Nairobi and Mombasa, and even some sparsely populated rural regions.

Kemsa transacts 90 per cent of its business with counties, supplying medicines and equipment, and allows them a 45-day credit period.

They should have paid up by May 29.

Kemsa has been fingered in the past for corruption and mismanagement, with one notorious scandal resulting in the loss of Sh7 billion to the so-called ‘Covid billionaires’, but it has endeavoured to put its house in order.

For instance, it held negotiations with the counties, which provided payment plans that have not been honoured.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mulwa says they are stocked up to 70 per cent. He says the problem is not the agency but counties’ failure to pay their debts.

The agency is in constant communication with the Health ministry and the Council of Governors over the crisis.

Health is a devolved function that the counties have been struggling to discharge. Sadly, many found themselves with inadequate capacity and preparation. But it boils down to mismanagement.

They have simply failed in their mandate.

The counties have become notorious for corruption and wanton wastefulness that hamper the delivery of key services, including healthcare.