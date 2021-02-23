Let BBI Bill capture all views, ensure fairness

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The constitutional reform agenda now enters the home stretch after majority of the counties voted for it yesterday. After the vote during what was dubbed ‘Super Tuesday’, the tally of counties that have approved the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 rose to more than 30, surpassing the constitutional threshold of 24.

