Let BBI Bill capture all views, ensure fairness

The constitutional reform agenda now enters the home stretch after majority of the counties voted for it yesterday. After the vote during what was dubbed ‘Super Tuesday’, the tally of counties that have approved the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 rose to more than 30, surpassing the constitutional threshold of 24.

That paves the way for debate in Parliament and, ultimately, national referendum, in compliance with the Constitution.

In line with Article 255 of the Constitution, at least three proposals contained in the Bill have to go to a referendum. These are: Expanding the structure of government, introduction of the office of the Judiciary Ombudsman and enhancement of financial allocations to the counties.

But although most counties have voted for the Bill, that does not mean it is unanimously accepted. Strong opposition exists, which has to be handled democratically. Groups of politicians, religious leaders and the civil society have put up a strong fight, challenging various provisions in the proposals. They have valid concerns that should be acknowledged and remedied.

Notably, the public has not been properly educated on the Bill. Debate is superficial and issues are glossed over without drilling down to the details. Politicians discuss the matter with ulterior motives. Some view it as a mechanism to ascend to higher offices, while others are convinced it is a ploy to derail their political ambitions.

Beyond the public rallies, the promoters of the law reforms should conduct proper and extensive awareness-creation to enable the citizens make informed decisions. Importantly, the campaigns should be sober, educative and participatory. Where legitimate questions have been raised, and they are quite a number, they should be addressed.

We ask the two principals, President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, to listen to discordant voices and avoid the hard stance they have adopted. The proposals should be refined before going to the plebiscite.