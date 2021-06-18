Let austerity measures cut across the board

Trade union leaders are up in arms following a two-year pay rise freeze announced by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). The unions have already put the government on notice, warning of a nationwide workers’ strike in the public service should the SRC not withdraw the announcement. This has set the stage for a clash between the unions and the government that could disrupt the running of key public sectors.

Of course, the trade unionists, as the workers’ representatives, are quite right to protest against the unilateral decision by the SRC, which is a mockery of their role in the collective bargaining agreements. This is a key mechanism in industrial relations that ensures that workers’ rights are respected.

However, desperate situations call for desperate measures, and, therefore, it is quite unlikely that the SRC would have announced the freeze on the basic salary, allowances and other benefits without evaluating the consequences. The SRC is empowered to regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all state officers and advise the national and county governments on the same.

Transparency and fairness

In performing its functions, the SRC must ensure that total public compensation is sustainable, enable public services to attract and retain the required skills, recognise productivity and performance and ensure transparency and fairness. These functions are in line with what is expected of the trade unions as well. Their duty is to ensure that their members get a fair return on their labour.

The government has been forced to freeze Sh82 billion salary increments for civil servants following a $2.34 billion loan with the IMF. The country’s cash-flow situation has deteriorated amid near-stagnant revenues and worsening debt obligations.