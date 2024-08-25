Let an independent entity run bursary billions

The biggest irony today is the existence of numerous public bursaries and scholarships in the midst of glaring want among learners whose parents are too poor to pay their school fees.

The proposal to amalgamate the funds is resonating with the people, who have been frustrated by the corruption and favouritism by those who control the purse strings — governors, MPs, Woman Representatives, MCAs and the Ministry of Education issue bursaries.

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has since its inception several decades ago enabled many Kenyans to access university education. Helb, a corporation in the Education ministry, has always granted uniform loans to applicants, their social status notwithstanding. However, it has had some shortcomings, hence the clamour for its reform or disbandment.

Interests of the politicians

While the amalgamation of bursaries and scholarships is crucial, the issue that arises is who should control the fund. Politicians cannot be trusted to operate an inclusive organisation. It is for this reason that all should be alarmed about the mounting scramble to control the bursary billions. The needy should be catered for without necessarily entrenching the interests of the politicians.

It is, indeed, hardly surprising that some MPs are calling for the funds to be channelled through the National Government Constituency Development Funds. It simply means that they want to have greater control over this important instrument by bringing its management closer to them.